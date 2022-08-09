Serena Williams says she intends to retire from tennis after the U.S. Open

Serena Williams, the owner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, is retiring from tennis after this summer's U.S. Open. Williams, 40, announced her plan Tuesday on Vogue magazine's website.

"I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," Williams said.

She attributed the decision to the competing urges of wanting another child while also facing off with the world's best tennis players.

"I'm going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis," Williams said, adding a message to her fans: "And I'm going to miss you."

