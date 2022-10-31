Taylor Swift becomes first artist to sweep the entire Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100

Taylor Swift has taken over the entire Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming the first-ever artist to so do. All 10 songs atop this week's Hot 100 come from Swift's album Midnights, which was released on Oct. 21. With the news, Swift surpasses Drake's feat last year, when he captured nine of the Top 10 spots on the Hot 100 chart.

"Anti-Hero" took the No. 1 spot, replacing "Unholy" by Sam Smith and Kim Petras — both of whom made their own mark on history with their No. 1 spot last week.

The album continues to break a string of records, including being the most-streamed album in one day on both Spotify and Apple Music and logging the third-biggest streaming week ever for an album. Swift's album Red (Taylor's Version) previously held the mantle for Swift's biggest streaming week in 2021.

Midnights also earned Swift her eleventh No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart, recording the biggest week for any album in 7 years (since Adele's 25). Swift has tied Barbara Streisand for the most No. 1 albums released by a female artist, according to Billboard.

Swift focused Midnights on the classic trope of the midnight confession, using a conversational singing style to tell stories for after-hours inspired by self-loathing, fantasizing about revenge and wondering what might have been.

Along with releasing new music, Swift has been re-recording her classic albums after her former label, Big Machine, sold her catalog for a reported $300 million to private-equity group Ithaca Holdings. She has released re-recordings of her albums Fearless and Red.

