Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House

Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle.

Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters.

Lee raised a record amount of money, more than $5 million, and far outspent Becker. The race also attracted funds from outside groups, and became one of the most expensive House races in the country.

Lee spent most of the campaign attacking Becker's stance on abortion, and Becker shot back by aligning Lee with President Biden and his record on the economy. She also went after Lee when a Mother Jones report said Lee could financially benefit from legislation she wrote.

In the final stretch of the campaign, Democrats sent in former President Barack Obama to Las Vegas to rally voters, where he slammed Republicans for giving tax breaks to the wealthy.

Lee was first elected to Congress in 2018 to replace Rep. Jacky Rosen, who won her race for Senate that year.

