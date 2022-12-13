World Cup fever sparks joy in hospitals

Hospitals can be lonely places as the days grow cold and long — especially during the holidays, and especially during a third pandemic winter. But this year cartoonist and physician Grace Farris, who works as a hospitalist in Austin, Texas was surprised and delighted to find her patients and colleagues rallying around a new sort of holiday spirit and connection — sparked by this month's World Cup soccer play-offs.

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

/ /

Dr. Grace Farris is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Texas at Austin's Dell Medical School. Her latest book is Mom Milestones. You can find her on Instagram @coupdegracefarris.

Comic editing by Meredith Rizzo and Deborah Franklin/NPR.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.