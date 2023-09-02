© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Bill Richardson, former New Mexico governor and diplomat, dies at 75

By Emma Bowman
Published September 2, 2023 at 11:15 AM MDT
Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New York in 2021.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New York in 2021.

Bill Richardson, a former Democratic governor of New Mexico who went on to serve as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has died. He was 75.

Richardson died in his sleep at his home in Chatham, Mass., the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, a foundation started by the former governor, confirmed on Saturday.

"He lived his entire life in the service of others – including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad," Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center, said in a statement. "The world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Emma Bowman
