Writers will return to work on Wednesday, after union leadership votes to end strike

The 148-day Hollywood writers strike will end just after 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday, thanks to a new three-year deal the Writers Guild of America made with major Hollywood studios.

Union members still have to ratify the contract, but are allowed to get back to work.

The union's leadership voted to approve the deal, which increases pay and script fees, and contributions to healthcare and pensions. It sets minimum staffing rules for tv shows, and it establishes rules on the use of artificial intelligence in the writing process.

The guild says writers still need to seal the deal by voting to ratify the contract in October. In the meantime, they're allowed to resume writing, which could kickstart productions again.

The actors' union, SAG-AFTRA, remains on strike until the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers makes a deal with them.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.