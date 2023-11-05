Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets after metal pieces were found inside

About 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped frozen chicken nuggets are being recalled after consumers reported finding metal pieces in the product, U.S. food safety officials said.

The products subject to the recall are 29-ounce plastic packages of the Tyson Foods' "fully cooked Fun Nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties."

"A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product," Tyson said in a news release about the voluntary recall issued Saturday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service confirmed on Saturday that it was notified by the company after discovering the problem.

One minor oral injury after the consumption of the product was reported, the USDA said. The agency has received no other reports of injury or illness.

The USDA is advising consumers to throw away or return the frozen chicken patties products that were produced on Sept. 5, 2023 with a "best if used by" date of Sept. 4, 2024.

The affected lot codes are 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210, and carry establishment number P-7211 on the back of the packages.

The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level, the USDA said.

In 2019, Tyson recalled more than 36,000 pounds of chicken nuggets because of possible rubber contamination. Rubber particles had made their way into the chicken after a piece of equipment used to produce nuggets had broken off, the company told The New York Times.

Tyson also recalled more than 75,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets in 2014 after consumers complained that they found small pieces of plastic in their food.

