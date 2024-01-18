Over 580,000 beds are recalled after dozens of injuries

NEW YORK — More than a half a million beds sold at retailers like Walmart and Wayfair are under recall because they can break during use, which has resulted in dozens of injuries.

The recall impacts several different models and sizes of upholstered low profile standard and platform beds from Home Design, Inc. The Silver Lake, Indiana-based furniture wholesaler says it has received 128 reports of these beds "breaking, sagging or collapsing" when used, including 36 unspecified injuries to date.

Both Home Design and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are urging consumers with the now-recalled beds to stop using them immediately — and contact the company for free replacement slats and side rails.

Consumers can identify if their bed is being recalled checking the list of impacted models and corresponding part number, which can be found on both the CPSC's Thursday recall notice and on Home Design's website. To receive the free repair kit, you'll need to email Home Design photos of the bed or proof of purchase as well as the headboard's "law label."

The recalled beds, which were manufactured in Malaysia, were sold at Wayfair, Walmart.com and Overstock.com between July 2018 and November 2023. Prices ranged from $100 to $300.

The recall impacts more than 527,000 Home Design beds in the U.S. and nearly 56,000 in Canada.

