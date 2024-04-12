Biden says Iran could soon attack Israel, and warns, 'Don't'

President Biden on Friday said an attack from Iran against Israel could happen sooner rather than later, and warned Tehran against the attack.

"Don't," he said, when asked what his message was to Iran.

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," Biden said.

Israel has been on alert for a possible attack from Iran after an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus two weeks ago.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.