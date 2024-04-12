© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Biden says Iran could soon attack Israel, and warns, 'Don't'

By Deepa Shivaram
Published April 12, 2024 at 1:51 PM MDT
President Biden briefly spoke to reporters about Iran in the South Court auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Friday.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
President Biden briefly spoke to reporters about Iran in the South Court auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Friday.

President Biden on Friday said an attack from Iran against Israel could happen sooner rather than later, and warned Tehran against the attack.

"Don't," he said, when asked what his message was to Iran.

"We are devoted to the defense of Israel. We will support Israel. We will help defend Israel. And Iran will not succeed," Biden said.

Israel has been on alert for a possible attack from Iran after an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus two weeks ago.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

NPR News
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
