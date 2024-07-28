© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Along with medals, Olympic athletes are awarded a mysterious boxed gift

By Juliana Kim
Published July 28, 2024 at 3:45 PM MDT
The first trove of medals were awarded this weekend at the Paris Olympics but medals weren't the only prize handed to the athletes.

At the medal ceremony for the Rugby Sevens on Saturday, players from the winning teams — France, Fiji and South Africa — were handed a slim cardboard box.

According to the Olympics, the mysterious gift is an official poster for the Games. This summer, medal-winning athletes will be presented with a poster alongside a bronze, silver or gold medal.

The posters were designed by Parisian illustrator Ugo Gattoni. In an interview with the Olympics back in March, Gattoni said the illustrations took him four months and 2,000 hours to create.

The colorful posters — all done by hand — are packed with details and symbolism, paying homage to both the world's biggest sporting event and the city of love. Some of the details include a gold medal, the Paris Olympic mascot, the boats featured at the opening ceremony, breakdancing as well as iconic French monuments like the Eiffel Tower and the Seine River. (Can you spot them all in the animation below?) Fans can also buy the posters at the Olympics shop online.

Speaking of mascots, medal-winning athletes are also gifted with a plush version of this summer's mascot — the red bonnet, known as the Phrygian cap, famously worn by Marianne, the artistic personification of the free French republic.

The stuffed toy, which is awarded after the medal ceremony, include a gold, silver or bronze medal emblem on the mascot's belly and the word "Bravo" in French on the back of the plushie, according to the Olympics.

Medalists for the Paralympic Games will also receive a plushie with the word "Bravo" written in Braille.

