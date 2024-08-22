Gus and Tim Walz share a father-son moment that melts hearts of people watching the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

On a night featuring Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder and former President Bill Clinton, it was young Gus Walz who created one of the most striking moments of the Democratic National Convention's third day in Chicago.

As Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz delivered his speech accepting the Democratic vice presidential nomination, he gave his family a shoutout from the stage.

"Hope, Gus and Gwen. You are my entire world and I love you," Walz said.

As the cameras showed the three in the stands, Gus — who had earlier been clapping along with those cheering Walz’s speech — stood and tearfully pointed to his father.

"That's my dad!" Gus said.

The scene immediately became a touchstone of the DNC, a bright spot of strong human emotions — love and pride — shining through a national political apparatus.

The Walz family recently discussed the "secret power" of 17-year-old Gus, whose neurodivergence includes a learning disorder, according to a profile by People magazine. They described Gus as extremely observant, calling him "an excellent son and brother."

Gus also made a splash in 2019, when it was revealed that he held his father to a very personal campaign promise.

"I think it was March of '17, and Gus said he'd always wanted a dog," Walz told The Minnesota Star Tribune. "And I said, 'Well, Gus, if we win that governor's race, we'll get a dog.' "

His son didn't mention that conversation again — until Walz won, more than a year later. At the time, Gus was 12 years old.

As the family watched results coming in on election night, Walz recalled in 2019, "It came on TV that they called the race and Gus immediately screamed, 'Oh, now I get a puppy!' "

Gus named the dog, a black Labrador mix that came from a rescue program. He then took on responsibilities of caring for Scout, including walking him in the mornings and cleaning up after him.

