People who lost loved ones to gun violence spoke at the DNC, pushing for gun reform

Five people who suffered devastating losses from gun violence promised to push for gun reform.

"Our losses do not weaken us. They strengthen our resolve. We will secure safer futures that we all deserve. We will organize. We will advocate. We will run for office," said Rep. Lucy McBath, whose son Jordan Davis, was killed in 2012.

Here's more on their stories:

McBath was first elected to Congress as a gun violence prevention advocate following the shooting death of her son, just 17 at the time, in 2012. He was shot by a 45-year-old white man following a dispute over loud music at a gas station.



Abbey Clements was a second grade teacher who survived the 2012 Newton, Connecticut Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting where 20 children and six teachers and school staff were killed. "I carry that horrific day with me. Twenty beautiful first grade children and six of my beautiful colleagues were killed. They should still be here," Clements said.



Kim Rubio’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio, was a victim of the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. Rubio and 18 other students were killed that day along with two teachers.



Melody McFadden of Charleston, South Carolina, became an activist after the shooting death of her mother and her niece decades apart. McFadden's mother, Patricia Ann Geddis, was shot and killed by her live in boyfriend in front of her daughters. McFadden's niece, 22-year-old Sandy PaTrice Geddis Barnwel, was shot and killed by a random bullet. "10 years of waiting and Sandy's murder is still unsolved. I'll keep calling and I'll keep fighting," McFadden said.



Two years ago Edgar Vilchez, then just a high school student, witnessed a drive by shooting of a fellow student that took place not far from his high school in Chicago. He's now a student at Cornell University.

