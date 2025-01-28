Caroline Kennedy calls her cousin, RFK Jr., a 'predator' ahead of his confirmation hearings

Caroline Kennedy has called her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a "predator" and "unqualified" to be the new U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary just hours before he was scheduled to appear for confirmation hearings in the Senate.

In a video posted to social media alongside a letter addressed to several lawmakers, Caroline Kennedy said she decided to speak out against her cousin because of the high-profile role he could assume in President Trump's administration, overseeing agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. She urged the Senate to reject his nomination.

"He lacks any relevant government, financial, management, or medical experience," she said. "His views on vaccines are dangerous and willfully misinformed."

NPR has reported that Kennedy has a history of attacking vaccines , including routine vaccinations for children.

So far, no Republicans have said publicly that they plan to vote against Kennedy's nomination, though some have said they have remaining questions for him. Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky called efforts to cast doubt on vaccines "dangerous." A group created by former Vice President Mike Pence has condemned some of Kennedy's positions, while another organization is funding an ad campaign in the states of eight Republican Senators urging them to vote against the nomination.

NPR attempted to reach out to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and the White House for comment, but was not immediately successful.

Caroline Kennedy, who most recently served as the U.S. ambassador to Australia, also said her cousin has "personal qualities" that concern her even more.

"I've known Bobby my whole life. We grew up together. It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets, because Bobby himself is a predator," she said. Caroline Kennedy's father, former President John F. Kennedy, and RFK Jr.'s father, Robert F. Kennedy, were brothers.

Kennedy said her cousin — who has talked about his own struggle with drug addiction — "encouraged" siblings and cousins "down the path of substance abuse." She also accused RFK Jr. of vaccinating his own children while discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs.

Shortly after winning the presidential election in November, Trump announced that he intended to name Kennedy to lead HHS, saying Kennedy would "restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

