House votes to censure Texas Democrat Al Green for protest during Trump address

By Barbara Sprunt
Published March 6, 2025 at 8:52 AM MST
The House of Representatives voted 224-198 to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, over his protest on the House floor on Tuesday during President Trump's address to a joint session of Congress.

Al Green becomes the 28th lawmaker to ever be censured, one of the most serious ways that Congress can reprimand a lawmaker.

The Texas Democrat began shouting at the president during his speech, saying Trump did not have a mandate from the American people. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned Green to desist and called for the House to come to order.

Green continued and was ultimately escorted out.

Ten Democrats joined all their Republican colleagues to censure Green. Green presented himself in the well of the chamber and was joined by other Democrats, who began singing, 'we shall overcome.'

Elena Moore contributed to this report

NPR News
Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Considered and Tell Me More with Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
