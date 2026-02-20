Trump calls SCOTUS tariffs decision 'deeply disappointing' and lays out path forward

President Trump called the Supreme Court's decision against his sweeping use of tariffs "deeply disappointing" and slammed the members of the court who ruled against him.

He claimed the justices opposing his position were acting because of liberal partisanship, though three of those ruling against him were appointed by Republican presidents and two were Trump appointees.

"I think is deeply disappointing, and I'm ashamed of certain members of the court, absolutely ashamed for not having the courage to do what's right for our country," he said.

And he said he plans to seek alternatives, which he laid out specifically.

"Their decision's incorrect. But it doesn't matter, because we have very powerful alternatives that have been approved by this decision," he said.

He cited "the Trade Act of 1974 sections 122, 201, 301, and the Tariff Act of 1930 section 338," which outline separate and more cumbersome processes for a president to impose tariffs.

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 allows the president to impose tariffs to address trade deficits. But those tariffs are limited to 15%, and only for 150 days.

"While I am sure that they did not mean to do so, the Supreme Court's decision today made a President's ability to both regulate trade and impose tariffs more powerful and more crystal clear, rather than less. I don't think they meant that. I'm sure they didn't," Trump said.

And he said he would sign an executive order today to continue certain tariffs under alternative authorities, including adding a "10% global tariff."

"Therefore effective immediately all national security tariffs under Section 232, and existing section 301, tariffs. They're existing. They're there. Remain in place, fully in place, and in full force and effect," Trump said. "Today, I will sign an order to impose a 10% global tariff under Section 122, over and above our normal tariffs already being charged. And we're also initiating several section 301, and other investigations to protect our country from unfair trading practices of other countries and companies."

