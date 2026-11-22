JOHANNESBURG — It's an ordinary Saturday morning in Alexandra township, known simply as Alex or sometimes dubbed Gomora, a reference to the biblical city of Gomorrah that was known for its wickedness.

That nickname stems from Alexandra's high crime rates. It's a high-density area, where modest brick houses and tin shacks stretch as far as the eye can see and rotting garbage piles up along potholed streets.

But that image doesn't intrude on an event at a small building at the Kwabhekilanga Sports Ground. There's a palpable sense of excitement. Something different is happening this weekend and community members have turned up for it.

It's a book launch for a collection entitled From Gomora to the World. Stories from Alex. The seven stories in the self-published anthology have been written by children from the township who attend a free weekly literacy program.

South Africa is in the midst of a literacy crisis, with one international study showing a majority of 10-year-olds — some 81% — are unable to read for meaning in any of South Africa's 12 official languages.

Madelene Cronjé/Madelene Cronjé/NPR / Sandton, widely known as Africa's richest square mile, can be seen in the distance, only a few miles from Alexandra township.

The grassroots program Read Alex has been trying to change this, offering a weekend reading club, mainly in English, to instill a love of books in children. Launched by the Run Alex Athletics Club, it has about 50 participants. Among the activities: an annual public speaking competition, two spelling bees and a book drive on Mandela Day every year that brings in about 500 volumes — some of which the kids take home and some of which go to libraries.

Now, not only are the children getting to practice their reading, some of them have tried their hand at writing their own stories.

The newly published authors sit up front, ready to sign the pile of freshly-printed books for sale and answer questions about their process.

Madelene Cronjé/NPR / Ryan Lenora Brown, head of Read Alex, addresses the audience during the book launch of From Gomora to the World.

Thirteen-year-old Fiona Mogane, the bespectacled author of "Lindani's Modelling Journey," is one of them.

"It's about a girl who discovered a lot of challenges throughout her journey," Fiona explains. One of those challenges is that the main character Lindani's mother is an alcoholic, spending what little money the family has on drink — including government grant money meant for her daughter's welfare. She also shouts at her daughter a lot, and sometimes Lindani worries she will follow in her mother's footsteps.

Fiona writes: "Sometimes a thought intrudes on Lindani's mind, telling her that if she took some alcohol, it would make her feel better and stand up for herself …. However Lindani always pulls herself out of that thought: she knows she is stronger than that."

Phelelisa Somana, one of the coordinators of the book project, says she was impressed with the maturity of Fiona's story.

"When I read her story it had a very deep theme that I didn't expect a child to delve into in a way that she did," says Somana.

It "definitely just reminded me just how much kids are a lot smarter than they think they are," she adds. "They notice a lot more than they think they do."

Learning "Ubuntu"

Fortunately, Fiona's tale has a happy ending. Dreaming of becoming the next Miss South Africa, her character Lindani decides to try and raise the money she needs to enter a modelling contest by baking scones and selling them to her neighbors.

"She believes deep down inside that each one of her homemade scones has something special that makes them really delicious," Fiona writes.

In the end, Lindani makes enough cash to enter the contest. She comes in second place and is crowned "princess."

"She is happy because she has proved to herself that she can make a way when it initially seemed there was none," Fiona writes.

In real life, Fiona — also keen on modeling — is being raised in Alex by a single mom. Alex has high crime rates and poor government services like water and electricity. The young teenager is all too familiar with the problems, but she says there are good things about township life too..

Madalene Cronje for NPR / Attendees at the launch of the short story collection admire the new volume.

"Alex is a crowded place, but when you're in Alex, you can learn a lot of things," she explains. "You can learn how to have Ubuntu."

Ubuntu is an African philosophy centering on community well-being and shared responsibility. As Fiona puts it: "Ubuntu is to help other people when they are in need."

Fiona, whose favorite subject at school is English, says she'd like to go to university, maybe to study medicine. And there's another dream too.

"One day, if I grow up, I want to build a big house that will be having a room with its own books," she says.

Homes without books

Fiona didn't grow up with books at home. Two-thirds of South African children don't have books at home, according to one study by UNICEF.

They won't necessarily find them at school either.

Only about 15% of public schools in South Africa have a functioning library, according to government data.

The dire state of child literacy has its roots in the home. Many children have weak early learning foundations, according to the UNICEF study, and they have no exposure to books before starting primary school.

"When I became the minister of basic education in 2024 I was confronted by the statistic of 80% of 10-year-olds who cannot read for meaning in any language," Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube told NPR.

Madalene Cronje for NPR / Author Neo Neo Melane poses with his parents, Christinah Melane and Samson Lemao.

The minister says the government is trying to tackle this problem by getting more kids into early learning programs.

"We're investing ten billion rand [$58 million] over the next three years on a massive haul out of early childhood development centers," Gwarube says.

Tebogo Selekane, an English teacher at Kwa-bhekilanga secondary school, says the weekend program at Read Alex has helped some of her students a lot. Two of her students have stories in the book.

"They are doing very well in reading," says Selekane. "There's a lot of change in them... they will respond back with confidence."

A country of storytellers

At the book launch, Wandile Mathe, a 21-year-old South African writer and joint coordinator of the project, says despite South Africa's poor literacy rates, the children he coaches come from a nation of storytellers.

"I think South Africans are natural storytellers," he says. "There's always gossip going around anyway."

Madelene Cronjé/NPR / Wandile Mathe helped coordinate the book project. "I think South Africans are natural storytellers," he says.

"In the taxi, at the line, in a shop, wherever you go, there's always someone willing to tell you a story, whether about their personal life or the things that they're seeing around," he laughs. "We're huge social commentators. Nothing will pass by and we will not comment."

The kids who contributed to the book are true to this storytelling tradition, borrowing from their lives and what they see daily in the township. As well as Fiona's story about poverty and alcoholism, there are tales about peer pressure, dangerous men on the street, losing parents and inability to pay school fees.

But it's not all doom and gloom. The heroes and heroines all find ways to overcome the obstacles, learning important lessons and making friends along the way.

Madalene Cronje for NPR / Hlengiwe Mavundla, the mother of young author Jabulisile, reads From Gomora to the World. Her daughter is one of the children who contributed to the book.

For example, one of the young authors, 13-year-old Anita Maloka, wrote a story about a rural girl who moves to Johannesburg to attend school and dreams of becoming a scientist. But the school is not what she hoped.

"Sometimes two students had to squeeze together on one chair. Textbooks were scarce," she writes. The family doesn't have the money to send her anywhere better though, so the character works toward earning a scholarship at a school that "has a real science lab and an entire room just for learning to program computers and building robots."

Like her character, Anita, who dreams of becoming a marine biologist, is also working toward getting a scholarship that will take her out of the township.

But she stresses that life in Alex is "not just about struggle."

"It's about children who want to travel, to explore and dream and make their dreams come true," she says.

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