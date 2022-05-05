© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
NPR News

The Dow Jones tumbles over 1,100 points as fears about the economy intensify

By David Gura
Published May 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM MDT
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Thursday. Stocks fell sharply a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the most in over two decades.
Michael M. Santiago
/
Getty Images
Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Thursday. Stocks fell sharply a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the most in over two decades.

It's turning into an ugly day in Wall Street, with shares heading to their worst day of the year.

The deep declines comes a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point and said more rate hike of similar size are on the table, as the central bank intensifies its fight against persistently high inflation.

The session marks a stunning reversal from the relief rally on Wednesday, when investors at first cheered that Fed Chair Jerome Powell had ruled out raising rates by more than half a percentage point at a time.

But investors are still bracing for an aggressive response from the Fed, and they worry the central bank will tip the economy into a deep recession in its quest to bring down inflation.

The Fed's rate hikes come at a time of deep uncertainty about the global economy as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues and China is in the midst of lockdowns to tamp down a COVID outbreak.

The Dow Jones tumbled over 1,100 points as of midday on Thursday, while the S&P 500 was down over 3% and the Nasdaq was down over 4%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes questions from reporters during a news conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.
Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell takes questions from reporters during a news conference in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

An ugly, ugly year for markets

The falls come amidst an ugly year for markets.

The Fed wants to engineer a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, by raising rates just enough to cool inflation without kickstarting a recession.

Powell believes the Fed can do that, but investors aren't so sure, and that's led to some wild swings.

Just like through the year, technology shares were among the biggest decliners on Thursday.

Netflix tumbled over 6%, while Amazon slumped over 7%.

Higher interest rates put pressure on high-growth technology stocks in particular. They are more dependent on debt, and their future earnings are worth less in a period of high inflation.

Bonds were also hit hard on Wednesday, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury trading over 3% — its highest levels since 2018.

