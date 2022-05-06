Marjorie Taylor Greene can remain on ballot, judge says, despite candidacy challenge

Updated May 6, 2022 at 3:36 PM ET

A judge in Georgia says Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene should remain on the ballot for reelection, after a group of voters and a supporting legal group filed a formal challenge to her candidacy for her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Friday decision by a state administrative judge says the lawyers challenging Greene's run failed to prove that she engaged in insurrection.

The plaintiffs had asked the state to disqualify Greene, citing a provision in the Constitution that forbids members of Congress who support an insurrection from serving in office.

Georgia's secretary of state, Republican Brad Raffensperger, will now decide whether to follow the judge's recommendation. There's no indication he would rule differently.

"The evidence in this matter is insufficient to establish that Rep. Greene ... 'engaged in insurrection or rebellion' under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution," Judge Charles Beaudrot wrote in his ruling. "Therefore, the Court holds that Respondent is qualified to be a candidate for Representative for Georgia's 14th Congressional District."

The plaintiffs could try to appeal the judge's ruling, but it's unlikely she'll be knocked off the ballot.

Greene testified under oath last month, answering a slew of questions about the days leading up to Jan. 6 with "I don't recall" or "I don't remember."

In one instance, asked by the plaintiffs' lawyers whether she spoke with then-President Donald Trump, White House staff or other members of Congress about activating martial law, Greene testified that she could not remember.

Days later, CNN reported on a trove of text messages purportedly from then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. They included a text from Greene, who wrote that some members of Congress had raised invoking martial law.

While on the witness stand, the congresswoman reiterated baseless claims about election fraud, and repeatedly said that her charged rhetoric ahead of Jan. 6 referred to challenging the electoral count, not a call for violence.

Copyright 2022 90.1 WABE