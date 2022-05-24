Here are the key primary election results from Georgia

Updated May 24, 2022 at 8:39 PM ET

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Georgia, former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slew of Republican candidates, including challengers to Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Kemp easily topped former Sen. David Perdue, while Trump's pick for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, will face Sen. Raphael Warnock in a high-profile general election matchup.

