NPR News

Police arrested an armed man outside Justice Kavanaugh's house

By NPR Washington Desk
Published June 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM MDT
Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington last year.
Erin Schaff
/
AP
Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington last year.

Montgomery County, Md., police arrested an armed man outside Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house at 1:50 a.m., the U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday.

"The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh," the court said in a statement. "He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District."

The Washington Post first reported the arrest Wednesday, noting that the California man was carrying at least one weapon outside Kavanaugh's home in suburban Maryland. The man was arrested on a nearby street and did not make it to the justice's property, the newspaper said, citing anonymous sources.

Protests outside the homes of the justices have increased since the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft opinion on abortion, prompting U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to increase security outside their homes.

The Supreme Court statement did not note the reason the man made threats against the justice, but the Post report cited two sources saying he was angry about the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

