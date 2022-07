At least 5 people are dead after a Highland Park, Ill. parade shooting on July Fourth

Updated July 4, 2022 at 2:02 PM ET

At least five people are dead following an "active shooter incident," according to a statement from the city of Highland Park, Ill. At least 16 people were taken to the hospital.

The city said law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspect, and that evidence of a firearm has been recovered.

Witnesses in the area told The Associated Press they saw bloodied bodies covered with blankets.

We are assisting Highland Park Police with a shooting in the area of the Independence Day parade route. STAY OUT OF THE AREA - allow law-enforcement and first responders to do their work. pic.twitter.com/PTut6CGZAe — Lake County Sheriff (@LakeCoILSheriff) July 4, 2022

The Illinois State Police said in a tweet they are "assisting Highland Park PD with an active [shooter] situation that occurred at the Highland Park Parade."

Chicago Sun-Times reported that a gunman started shooting 10 minutes after the parade started. Several witnesses in the area say they heard multiple shots fired. One told the Sun-Times they counted more than 20 shots fired.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told local TV station ABC7 Chicago: "Unfortunately as you may know, we have an active shooter situation in Highland Park at their parade. It's been reported that there have been nine people shot. I'm still getting reports."

In a statement released by the city, officials say the situation is still an "active incident."

This is a developing story.

