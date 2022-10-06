See this year's Nobel Prize-winning scientists swig bubbly and get cheered at work

Updated October 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM ET

What do you do when you (or a colleague) wins a Nobel Prize for your scientific research? Party!

As the prizes have been handed out this week, the winners have been greeted by cheering crowds at their research institutions.

Here's Svante Paabo, this year's honoree in physiology or medicine for his genetic research into human evolution, showing up for work the next day and being greeted by a cheering throng:

This morning, everyone @MPI_EVA_Leipzig joined in to welcome and congratulate our very own #NobelPrize laureate, Svante Pääbo, one of our institute's founding directors and brilliant mind! We are totally ecstatic and delighted! 😊🥳🥰 @maxplanckpress @NobelPrize pic.twitter.com/gi3PifPUl2 — MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 4, 2022

Paabo's colleagues didn't stop there. He also got tossed into the Max Planck Institute's pond for good measure.

What better way to celebrate your #NobelPrize than being grabbed by your colleagues & thrown into your Institute's pond?😂At #MedicineNobelPrize Winner Svante Pääbo's @MPI_EVA_Leipzig, scientific success is traditionally celebrated w/ a quick *voluntary* bath!😉🌊@maxplanckpress pic.twitter.com/IMnMgPsexx — Max Planck Society (@maxplanckpress) October 4, 2022

Chemistry prize winner Carolyn Bertozzi — recognized alongside Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal for their work on "click chemistry," processes that mimic nature to quickly and reliably produce desired substances — partied a little more heartily, popping some bubbly and downing a swig from the bottle.

It was appropriate for someone who's been a rock star in more than a scientific field. She was congratulated on Twitter by former college bandmate Tom Morello, who went on to become one of rock's greatest guitarists in Rage Against the Machine.

Congrats to my former ⁦@Harvard⁩ bandmate ⁦@CarolynBertozzi⁩ on her ⁦@NobelPrize⁩ in chemistry! We won the Ivy League Battle of the Bands in 1986 with our rockin’ group ‘Bored Of Education’, with her on keyboards & me in spandex. https://t.co/LemA6pcSPV — Tom Morello (@tmorello) October 5, 2022

Bertozzi's co-winner Meldal got in on the fun too, getting a big ovation at the University of Copenhagen.

Congratulations to new #NobelPrize laureate in chemistry Morten Meldal!



Meldal found out he had been awarded the prize while at University of Copenhagen, Denmark where his colleagues celebrated upon learning the news.



Video Credit: Jiwoong Lee pic.twitter.com/PnI348p9k7 — 𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗮 𝗦𝘂𝗴𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 (வாழப்பாடி இராம சுகந்தன்) (@vazhapadi) October 5, 2022

No word yet on what the winners of the Nobel Prize for physics got up to, but here's hoping that quantum information experts Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger each receive a free pass to get smashed at the particle accelerator of their choosing.

