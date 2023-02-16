Biden gets a clean bill of health as he mulls a 2024 run — where his age is a concern

The president's personal physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor has issued Biden a clean bill of health Thursday and cleared him fit to continue fulfilling his duties as commander in chief.

"The president remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations," O'Connor wrote in his report.

Biden finished his physical at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., Thursday morning. After a "straightforward" exam, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, Biden returned to the White House back to work.

The president's health has come under extra scrutiny because at age 80, he is the oldest person ever to hold the office. If he decides to run for a second term — as he has been widely expected to — he would be 86 at the end of his time at the White House.

Asked in an interview earlier this month whether his age gave him any concern as he weighs whether to run, Biden said: "I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job."

This story will be updated.

