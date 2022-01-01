Maurice Cre'que aka The Rhythm Alchemist hails from NYC he went to his first "Super Club" at age 14 ...Maurice later became a club DJ and lightning operator ...Maurice attended "Center for media arts and the Institute of Audio Research (NYC) graduated from IAR worked at Duplex recording studio as an assistant recording engineer and stage lighting tech for Thunder club entertainment while being a full time student at IAR .. Maurice later became a Location sound mixer working in the sound department for both film and Tv... Maurice also has a background in live sound and music production... Maurice's childhood dream was to be an Audio professional... And has far surpassed that dream ...