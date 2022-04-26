KVNF Regional Newscast: April 26, 2022

Congratulations to Sue Husch of Ridgway, who has been named Volunteer of the Year by the Ouray County Plaindealer. Co-publisher Erin McIntyre writes, quote, “if you haven’t met Sue yet, well, you’re missing out,” calling her a force of nature. McIntyre continues, quote: “Sue can often be seen on Clinton Street or around Ridgway, going from place to place to help others. She not only works part-time at Second Chance Humane Society's Thrift Store, as well as the Paws for Art gallery, she also works at Colorado Boy and is administrator for the Peaks, Plateaus and Canyons Association. When she's not working, you'll often find her volunteering – including on Ridgway's Creative Main Street Committee, Ridgway's Parks and Open Space Committee, on KVNF's community advisory board or helping out at the Sherbino Theater or the Ridgway Community Garden. She also serves as an elections judge for Ouray County, and belongs to P.E.O., the Philanthropic Educational Organization. Whew! That's a lot.”

Colorado has been collecting more taxes than it can legally spend in recent years. As Scott Franz reports, Governor Jared Polis and Democratic lawmakers are planning to send out refunds this summer.

SPOT (:48)

Trails around Paonia and other recreational amenities are coming to fruition. Kate Redmond has an update on the Paonia In Motion initiative.

SPOT (1:39)

Spending on dietary supplements has jumped dramatically during the pandemic. Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel looks into what’s driving the demand, and what concerns it raises for healthcare providers.

FEATURE (4:20)