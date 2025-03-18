Local Motion: Short Term Rentals in the Town of Paonia - Ballot Question 2B

Paonia residents will vote on April 1st to decide the fate of a newly passed short-term rental (STR) ordinance. The ordinance, which limits STR licenses to 30 and imposes various regulations, was challenged by a citizen-led petition, forcing a referendum.

Proponents of the ordinance, including Mayor Paige Smith and Trustees, argue it addresses the town's housing shortage, citing a state-funded Housing Needs Assessment. The ordinance aims to protect long-term housing by regulating STRs, which they believe impact community character. Public input, including an open house, supported STR regulation.

The ordinance's supporters believe that uncontrolled STRs are taking away from the long term rental market. They also point to the fact that the state is requiring municipalities to address STR's.

Opponents, however, criticize the 30-license limit as insufficient, arguing it doesn't meet current demand. They also oppose the removal of "grandfathering" for existing STRs and the strict regulations on owner-occupied rentals. They argue that there is a lack of data to support the claims that STR's are the problem.

They also argue that the ordinance is punitive, with high fines for non-compliance, and an invasion of property rights. They feel the process was rushed, with insufficient public awareness and input. They argue that there is no data to support the claims of "corporate ownership" of STR's, or that STR owners are getting rich. They argue that for many, it is a way to supplement their income.

The upcoming vote will determine whether the ordinance remains in effect or is repealed, leaving the future of STR regulations in Paonia to the voters.