Rain & Shine
Thursday @ 10AM, Friday @ 7PM
KVNF’s regional weekly science update where we explore how our planet works and how we work with the planet.
Link for podcast apps:
https://www.kvnf.org/podcast/rain-shine/rss.xml
Latest Episodes
A very long time ago, Earth was a very different place. The air was not full of oxygen and one whole day was only six hours instead of twenty four! How did this world become the one we have today, and what role did the moon play in getting us here?
The turkey is a unique bird indigenous to the lands we now call America. Our national (and personal) feelings about this beautiful bird go deep. Originally domesticated by first peoples for its feathers, the bird now graces tables across the nation every year as fall transitions to winter.
In a drying landscape one thing we can do to halt desertification is to restore small water cycles. What does that mean? It means keeping the water that…
There are things that we can do and when it comes to butterflies our yards, farms and community gardens and parks can be the difference between life and…
I was standing at my desk looking out into the garden I share with neighbors when I saw an American robin come by and pick up an earthworm. This red…
The hunter or warrior constellation of Orion is especially visible in our dark winter sky. Known for his bow, broad shoulders and belt Orion also carries…
As we face one of the worst droughts in modern history, trees can help us fight the challenges of heat, dryness, dust and mental fatigue. Street trees…
100% of the state of Colorado is in drought. It’s the middle of winter and this kind of thing is extraordinarily unusual. The southwestern areas are in…
Water is life. It makes up 71% of Earth’s body and 60% of ours. An essential element it is often characterized by being in motion: flowing, ebbing,…
This week there was a grand conjunction between the planets Saturn and Jupiter on the winter solstice. The ancient festival of Saturnalia was…