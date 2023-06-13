The Pen and The Sword
A weekly show Friday nights at 6, highlighting conversations with writers, including journalists, authors, poets, and comedians.
Latest Episodes
The Pen and The Sword: Sarah Cypher discusses symbolism, the role of queer stories and defining truth in her debut Novel, The Skin and Its GirlSarah Cypher joins Taya Jae to talk about birthing this novel, 15 years in the making, into the world and the way her experience as a queer Arab-American has shaped her art.
The Pen and The Sword: Teow Lim Goh explores the Chinese Immigrants experience in the American West in her new collection of Essays titled Western JourneysTeow Lim Goh discusses her new collection of Essays, Western Journeys.
Fifth generation Coloradan, Shelley Read joins Taya Jae to discuss history, knowledge of place, and her debut novel, Go As A River, which follows one woman's story of becoming.
Angus Stocking and Craig Childs discuss their upcoming event CAT:MAN!
The Pen and The Sword: Suzi Q Smith talks poetry, the evolution of language and the rapid gentrification of her hometown of DenverDenver based award-winning artist, organizer, and educator Suzi Q Smith joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword.
The Pen and The Sword: Ben Goldfarb discusses his book, Eager: The Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter and his upcoming events in Paonia and Hotchkiss March 11th and 12th.Ben Goldfarb discusses his book, Eager: The Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter. Ben will be the featured speaker for All About Beaver, A Weekend of Learning and Conversation About Beaver, Nature’s Climate Action Hero happening March 11th and March 12 in Paonia and Hotchkiss.
Professional Storyteller and Teaching Artist, Katie Knutson joins Taya Jae on the Pen and The Sword to share the art of storytelling.
Poet Ben Bentele joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword to discuss his recent Poem, Driggs?, published by Writing the Land in their most recent edition, Currents. Ben talks about the integrity of Persian translation and shares poems from his self-published books, A Tender Rook and In Rough Ashlar: Four Modern Persian Poets Worked Into English.
Emily Sinclair joins Taya Jae on this weeks show to talk about the sustainability of small, independent bookstores; why we should shop locally in a corporate world and what makes her shop, Paonia Books, unique.
Montrose based Poet Madison Gill joins Taya Jae on The Pen and The Sword to discuss her work.