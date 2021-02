According to the Colorado Fruit & Vegetable Growers Association, "Fruit and veggie production in Colorado is a nearly $300 million dollar industry with more than 60,000 growing acres primarily in Freemont, Mesa, Durango, and Delta Counties." KVNF talked with CFVGA's Board President and Broomfield, CO veggie farmer, Robert Sakata about their 7th Annual Conference which will be held virtually on February 17th & 18th. More information is available at Coloradoproduce.org.

