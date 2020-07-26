After California's Camp Fire, Some People From Paradise Put Down Roots In Tennessee

Two days after the Camp Fire destroyed Paradise, Calif., in November 2018, Dan Wentland drove through the town. The former mayor and his wife, Sherry, had run a construction business there since the 1970s. Together, the Wentlands built more houses, businesses, and churches than they could count.

On that drive, as Paradise still smoldered, Dan realized he didn't have the will to rebuild their own home, which was among 14,000 destroyed in the blaze.

"I just said, 'This will never be my town in my lifetime again. It'll never be what we knew again,' " Wentland remembers thinking. "So we chose to leave."

Within a month, the Wentlands moved nearly 2,500 miles away, to Crossville, Tenn. Their son and daughter-in-law helped them look up homes online and they quickly settled on a 24-acre plot with three-car garage and a duck pond.

Dan already had ties to the region. He had gone to high school in the state and his uncle and brother both live there. But for Sherry, who grew up in Paradise, Crossville didn't feel like home until a recent road trip to Maine.

"When we were headed home, we were both saying, 'Well, we're going to be glad to get out of the car and get home. It felt like going home,' " Sherry Wentland said.

Dan agrees that the roadtrip marked a turning point for the couple.

"Home wasn't Paradise anymore. It was here," Dan Wentland added.

The Wentlands were the first couple from Paradise to move to Crossville after the Camp Fire, which killed 85 people, and destroyed an entire town. The fire was sparked by aging equipment owned by Pacific Gas & Electric.

Since their arrival, a number of friends and family have visited and decided to follow the couple here, including Sherry's mother and sister, and their close friends Randy and Gwynn Harris, who quickly realized their money would go a lot farther in Tennessee compared to California.

"When we saw the price of homes, we just couldn't refuse," Randy said. He and Gwynn lost their home in the Camp Fire.

"We had said we're going to look in Idaho next," she added. "Well, we never looked."

But it hasn't been easy being far from their daughter and her family, including two grandsons who live in Chico, a 10-minute drive from Paradise.

"The first month I was here, I just cried every day. I just cried," Gwynn Harris said. "I still have times that I do cry about missing family. We miss them a lot."

In March, weeks before the shutdowns began across the country, the Wentlands organized a reunion of former Paradise residents who now live in East Tennessee. About 30 people showed up. Some hadn't seen each other since the blaze.

Not everyone followed the Wentlands to Crossville. After the Camp Fire, Vada Bouffard took a roadtrip and ended up renting a home about an hour from the Wentlands, who had built her home in Paradise.

"I don't know why everybody ended up at Tennessee. But here we are: little Paradise!" Bouffard said.

She, too, was drawn by the promise of a cheaper cost-of-living during her golden years. After the fire, home prices near Paradise shot up to around $400,000. In Crossville, the average home costs less than half that.

And it's not just real estate that's cheaper: taxes, gas, and fees for registering everything from cars to guns cost less here.

There's another attraction for this group too. They say East Tennessee has the same conservative values common in the Paradise area, where the Camp Fire burned.

Bouffard says the devout community of Christians was a draw, too.

"I didn't know anybody in Paradise when I moved there either," Bouffard said. "But there was a church on every corner instead of a bar on every corner. And I think the same for Tennessee."



Copyright 2020 KQED. To see more, visit KQED

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

One of the nation's largest wildfires in modern history spawned a mass exodus that researchers are only now starting to understand. Northern California's Camp Fire wiped out much of the town of Paradise two years ago. While many people stayed, hoping to rebuild, others chose to start over far away from Paradise. Lily Jamali of member station KQED reports.

LILY JAMALI, BYLINE: If you look at a heat map of where people have moved since the Paradise fire, there are clusters in places you might expect - in the West. But there's an unexpectedly large group in Tennessee - specifically, Crossville, Tenn., population 12,000. Dan and Sherry Wentland were the first couple to move here from Paradise, landing on this 24-acre plot.

SHERRY WENTLAND: Well, I love the upstairs because we have - we knew we would have guests, especially...

MCCAMMON: Dan was once the mayor of Paradise. The couple had a construction business there for five decades. Like the majority of those who moved away after the fire, the Wentlands are over 65. These days, they mostly do volunteer work and some home improvement.

DAN WENTLAND: My wife wants me to put a kitchenette here so that...

JAMALI: Dan is proud of his new town and loves to show it off while driving around.

D WENTLAND: It is a darling little town.

JAMALI: It's such a contrast from another drive he took 18 months earlier through Paradise when it was still smoldering.

D WENTLAND: I just said, this will never be my town in my lifetime again.

JAMALI: On that drive, he saw countless homes, businesses and churches that he and Sherry had built destroyed.

D WENTLAND: And so I just made that decision. We're gone. It'll never be what we knew again, ever. So we chose to leave.

JAMALI: Dan already had ties here. He went to high school in Tennessee, and his uncle and brother live in the state. But for Sherry, who grew up in Paradise, Crossville didn't feel like home until a recent road trip to Maine.

S WENTLAND: And then when we were headed home, we were both saying, wow, we're glad - we're going to be glad to get out of the car and get home. It felt like going home then.

D WENTLAND: Home was here.

S WENTLAND: Yeah.

D WENTLAND: Home wasn't Paradise anymore. It was here.

S WENTLAND: Yeah.

JAMALI: And since then, the Wentlands have become guides to a number of friends, plus Sherry's mom and sister, who've moved here too.

S WENTLAND: Everyone asks our advice, you know, when they come here. Now, what - where did you do this, and where did you find that?

JAMALI: About 30 people from Paradise now live here in Crossville.

S WENTLAND: Hi.

(CROSSTALK)

MCCAMMON: In March, the Wentlands organized a reunion of the Paradisans (ph), as Dan calls them.

S WENTLAND: That's who I wanted to see. How are you?

JAMALI: Not everyone followed the Wentlands. Others came on their own. But this is a moment of reconnection for Camp Fire survivors who haven't seen each other since the blaze.

S WENTLAND: What have you been doing besides moving to Crossville? Oh, my gosh.

JAMALI: The Wentlands' longtime friends Randy and Gwynn Harris say when it came time to start over, they realized their money would go farther in Tennessee.

RANDY HARRIS: We came here to visit our dear friends, and when we saw the price of homes, we just couldn't refuse.

GWYNN HARRIS: And we had said we're going to look at Idaho next. Well, we never looked.

JAMALI: After the fire, home prices near Paradise shot up to around $400,000. Here in Crossville, the average home costs less than half that. So much is cheaper here - taxes, gas, fees for registering everything from cars to guns.

There's another attraction for this group. They say eastern Tennessee has the same conservative values common in the Paradise area where the Camp Fire burned. A longtime friend of the Wentlands, Vada Bouffard, says the devout community of Christians was a draw, too.

VADA BOUFFARD: So I didn't know anybody in Paradise when I moved there, either. But there was a church on every corner instead of a bar on every corner. And I think the same for Tennessee.

JAMALI: The reunion is a slice of that community alive again.

BOUFFARD: I don't know why everybody ended up in Tennessee, but here we are.

JAMALI: A little Paradise, 2,500 miles away.

For NPR News, I'm Lily Jamali in Crossville, Tennessee. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.