A.J. Fullerton's new record "The Forgiver and The Runaway" is out on Vizztone Records on Friday, March 26th, 2021. The Montrose native blues musician calls in from Nashville to talk with Steve Rubick and Candy Pennetta during KVNF's Spring Pledge Drive.

Click here for details to attend A.J.'s Live Virtual Premier of "The Forgiver and the Runaway" on Friday, March 26th at 5PM MST.