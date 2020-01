"It's a music show for your computer." That was the initial concept for All Songs Considered, now 20-years-old this month. These days Bob Boilen hosts the show with Robin Hilton, but Bob started out as the director of All Things Considered, selecting the music to transition between segments. Hear what that first year of the show sounded like in All Songs Considered's latest episode.



Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.