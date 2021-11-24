Biden nominates 2 women of color to lead the OMB

President Biden has nominated Shalanda Young to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, and Nani Coloretti as deputy director, the White House said.

Young is currently the OMB deputy director. She has been serving as the acting director for the past 8 months after Biden's first pick for that job, Neera Tanden, withdrew because several senators said they wouldn't support her nomination. Young, a former top aide to the House Appropriations Committee, would become the first Black woman to hold the OMB director job, if confirmed by the Senate.

Coloretti, a Filipina-American, is the senior vice president for financial and business strategy at the Urban Institute. She was deputy secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development during the Obama administration.

"Shalanda Young and Nani Coloretti are two of the most experienced, qualified people to lead OMB. Each has been confirmed before by the United States Senate with strong bipartisan support," Biden said Wednesday. "I urge the Senate to swiftly confirm them again so they can lead OMB at this important time."

