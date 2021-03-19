Capitol Coverage Reporter Scott Franz on Sunshine Week

KVNF's Capitol Coverage reporter Scott Franz joins Gavin Dahl to discuss Sunshine Week, talk about his time reporting in Steamboat before heading to the State Capitol, share some of the exciting collaborations emerging from the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition, and explain why listeners should support KVNF during the Spring Membership Drive. He also says he recently heard Gavin's voice in the Capitol basement, and found another reporter listening to coverage of Lauren Boebert's event in Montrose.