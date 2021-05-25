COMIC: 1st-Year Teacher Hurdles Compounded During Pandemic

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented challenge: Educate students in new ways amid the backdrop of a pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one educator's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 9

In this week's comic, Alvaro Salas discusses the challenges of starting his teaching career in a school year that was unlike any other. He teaches middle school social studies at Bonham Academy in San Antonio.

"They say your first year is always the hardest or the craziest, and I went into it with that mindset, and it just happened to be the year that we were hit by a pandemic." — Alvaro Salas, teacher in San Antonio.
