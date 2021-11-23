Death toll in Waukesha grows to 6, as prosecutors outline charges against the suspect

A child who was injured Sunday when an SUV plowed through a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wis., has died, bringing the death toll from the attack to six.

Prosecutors in Wisconsin made the announcement on Tuesday as they outlined charges against the suspect in the attack, Darrell Brooks, Jr.

Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces the possibility of an additional charge of first-degree intentional homicide for the child's death.

Brooks is accused of driving his maroon SUV through barricades into a crowd of people," Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Charging documents filed against Brooks say that a total of 62 people were injured. Initially, authorities had said that 48 people were injured.

