Felix Belmont: Elder Statesman of the Radio Waves

This conversation with Felix Belmont, KVNF's founder and longtime former DJ, delves into Felix's long and colorful life story. Felix retired from the airwaves in November, at age 102, making him quite possibly the oldest working public radio DJs in America.

Felix talks about his love for public radio, and also his experiences as a soldier in World War Two, standing toe-to-toe with the Japanese army in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska. This interview was produced by Alan Wartes and Issa Forrest of The Flyovers, a podcast examining out of the way places and people who are off the beaten path.