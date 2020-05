Eric Goold talks with Kori Stanton about his time working at KVNF and several memorable moments while being a part of the News Department. Goold joined KVNF in 2010 as a volunteer DJ and went on to Host 'Morning Edition' and produce the KVNF Regional Newscast for three and a half years. He will be missed.

