Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin expects the Senate to pass spending bill by the end of 2021

President Biden's spending bill, often called "Build Back Better," passed in the House on Friday largely on party lines. Now the bill heads to the Senate, where it is expected to be pared down further.

Included in the $2.2 trillion bill is more than $500 billion for green energy and programs to combat climate change, hundreds of billions more for free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, housing, hearing aids for Medicare patients, four weeks of paid family leave and other programs.

With the 50-50 Senate and Republicans universally opposed, Democratic leaders will need all 50 votes from their own party for the bill to pass in the chamber. Two Democrats, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, do not support the bill so far.

However, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois told NPR that he believes the Democrats will pass the bill before the end of the year.

"We put a lot of work and a lot of time in this," Durbin said. "And hats off to Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats for what they achieved. Now it's our turn and we've got to buckle down. And we have several things that are critical: military authorization, debt ceiling, continuing resolution. It's going to be a busy December, but we've got to get the job done."

Durbin spoke with NPR's Weekend Edition about the negotiations that have already taken place with Manchin and Sinema, as well as what's left to get their votes.

"They have made their mark on this bill, the one that passed the House and what is likely to pass the Senate," Durbin said. "What I've said to my friend Joe Manchin over and over is, 'Joe, you've made your mark on this bill. Probably more than any single senator. Now close the deal. Show us that there's enough good in this bill that you can stand up and support it.' I hope you will and Kyrsten as well."

On Thursday, before the House passed the spending bill, Sinema spoke with The Washington Post about the bill. The Arizona senator did not say much about its contents, other than that it differed from President Biden's initial framework.

"So, that's not the agreement the president put out in his framework several weeks ago," Sinema told the Post. "While I'm not going to comment on what's happening in the House at this moment, I can just refer you back to the comments I made when the president put out his framework. ... I'm looking forward to working with him to get this done."

Manchin has said previously that he does not support the inclusion of the paid family leave in the spending bill. Both Manchin and Sinema have also noted their concerns about inflation and certain tax increases.

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

After 3 1/2 days of deliberations, a jury in Kenosha yesterday acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all charges, including first-degree intentional and first-degree reckless homicide. He argued he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed two men and injured a third during unrest in Kenosha after the police shooting of Jacob Blake Jr.

Maayan Silver of member station WUWM in Milwaukee reports on reaction to the verdict.

MAAYAN SILVER, BYLINE: The framework for this trial was a stark one. Was it self-defense or vigilantism? Was Rittenhouse, as the state alleged, a chaos tourist, patrolling Kenosha with an AR-15, posing as a medic and gunning down people at close range when there were alternatives? Or was he, as the defense insisted, a victim himself, attacked by every person he shot, with a reasonable fear that they were going to cause him to die or suffer great injuries?

That the jury supported the self-defense claim doesn't sit well with Hannah Gittings. She's the girlfriend of Anthony Huber, the second man Rittenhouse shot and killed on August 25, 2020.

HANNAH GITTINGS: I miss Anthony every single day. Every day I wish that I could come home to him and unload some of this weight that's on my shoulders. But I can't because he's dead. And now the system is telling me that nobody needs to answer for that.

SILVER: Accountability is also something racial justice activists have been seeking in this case and that many feel they haven't received.

Justin Blake is still angry that the police officer who shot his nephew Jacob Blake Jr. during a 911 call and paralyzed him wasn't himself charged with a crime. In January, the district attorney's office said it wouldn't be able to prove the officer's actions weren't in self-defense.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JUSTIN BLAKE: You can't market this city anymore as the city by the lake. This is like a sundown town, where you don't welcome minorities, where you don't welcome African Americans. And African Americans will know to stay the hell up out of here.

SILVER: There's a palpable weariness among activists here, a feeling that Kenosha is not advancing in areas of economic justice or addressing issues of police misconduct. But others here feel the justice system worked as intended in the Rittenhouse case.

Joel Bennett is a prep cook who's lived in Kenosha for 50 years.

JOEL BENNETT: I think it was all self-defense. I mean, that night of the shootings, when they happened, curfew was at 8 o'clock. So nobody was supposed to be on the streets that night. So if somebody like Kyle had - was armed with a gun, and people are coming after him, you know, to cause harm to him, he's got every right to protect himself, so...

SILVER: Others are quick to point out that verdicts in a criminal case should not be counted on to solve issues of social injustice.

Before the verdict, Bishop Tavis Grant of the civil rights group Rainbow PUSH Coalition said momentum would be undeterred if the verdict did not go the way he hoped.

TAVIS GRANT: We had a lot of cases that didn't go our way. Laquan McDonald didn't necessarily go our way. Trayvon Martin didn't go our way. Michael Bell didn't go our way. But the push is nevertheless the same.

SILVER: He says the push is not about wins and losses, but about civil rights and social justice.

For NPR News, I'm Maayan Silver in Kenosha.