Signal Interruption on 89.1 FM Saturday, Dec. 26th.

Our transmitter engineer will be replacing a power supply Saturday, with work beginning by late morning. The KVMT 89.1 FM signal will be off the air during the work. This will also affect the 99.1 FM translator in the Grand Valley. We apologize for the inconvenience.  Don't forget that you can always tune in our live internet stream at www.KVNF.org!