Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF News: Technical College to extend campus By Eric Goold • 4 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast ShareTweetEmail Technical College of the Rockies and Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation teamed up to announce the expansion of the campus. Credit tcr.edu KVNF News spoke with Kaitlyn Jones, executive director of Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation to get the details about a new campus extension planned for Technical College of the Rockies. Listen Listening... / 3:17 Aired on the KVNF Newscast January 24, 2020 Tags: Technical College of the RockiesDelta County Memorial HospitalShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.