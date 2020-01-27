Related Program: 
KVNF News: Technical College to extend campus

Technical College of the Rockies and Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation teamed up to announce the expansion of the campus.
KVNF News spoke with Kaitlyn Jones, executive director of Delta County Memorial Hospital Foundation to get the details about a new campus extension planned for Technical College of the Rockies.

