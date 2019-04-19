Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 19, 2019

By 1 hour ago
  • DMEA wins lawsuit, will have Tri State exit fee decided by PUC
  • Colorado voters will get chance to legalize sports betting in November
  • EPA protections on waterways, streams in West face rollbacks
  • Governor Polis signs budget on his 100th day in office

DMEA and Tri State
Gambling on Ballot
Clean Water Act
Governor Jared Polis
Colorado budget