KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast April 30, 2020

  • Governor Jared Polis says state will begin more widespread testing for coronavirus
  • Study shows rural counties in West don't have testing resources of cities
  • Update on spread of COVID-19 in three Western Slope counties
  • Some hospitals slowly starting to do more elective surgeries
  • Foundations in the state are working to ensure everyone gets counted in 2020 Census

  • Mesa County working on re-opening plan similar to state's
  • Colorado Oil and Gas Commission delays rulemaking to change its mission
  • Drive-in movies to reopen

Governor Jared Polis
coronavirus
COVID-19
hospitals
2020 Census