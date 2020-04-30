KVNF Regional Newscast April 30, 2020

- Governor Jared Polis says state will begin more widespread testing for coronavirus
- Study shows rural counties in West don't have testing resources of cities
- Update on spread of COVID-19 in three Western Slope counties
- Some hospitals slowly starting to do more elective surgeries
- Foundations in the state are working to ensure everyone gets counted in 2020 Census
NEWS UPDATES
- Mesa County working on re-opening plan similar to state's
- Colorado Oil and Gas Commission delays rulemaking to change its mission
- Drive-in movies to reopen