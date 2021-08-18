KVNF Regional Newscast: August 18, 2021

- Mesa County Commissioners name former Secretary of State Wayne Williams their new top election official, as current Secretary of State's investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters continues
- Funding begins to flow as shortage of licensed childcare facilities intensifies
- Governor Polis urges CDPHE to mandate vaccines for personnel caring for vulnerable populations
- Climate change makes it hard to predict when water shortage in lower Colorado River basin will end
- Kate Redmond speaks with Delta Hospital pulmonologist Sara Knutson about COVID-19