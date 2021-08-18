Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 18, 2021

  • Mesa County Commissioners name former Secretary of State Wayne Williams their new top election official, as current Secretary of State's investigation into Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters continues
  • Funding begins to flow as shortage of licensed childcare facilities intensifies
  • Governor Polis urges CDPHE to mandate vaccines for personnel caring for vulnerable populations
  • Climate change makes it hard to predict when water shortage in lower Colorado River basin will end
  • Kate Redmond speaks with Delta Hospital pulmonologist Sara Knutson about COVID-19

Credit U.S. Geological Survey

