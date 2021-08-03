KVNF Regional Newscast: August 3, 2021

By 50 minutes ago
  • Montrose School District will not require masks or vaccinations for the school year
  • Governor Polis will issue a state disaster declaration for Glenwood Canyon
  • Ika Eden sentenced to 96 years in the death of two children in Norwood in 2017
  • Covid changes to mountain communities could be here to stay

Tags: 
Montrose County School District
Glenwood Canyon
Mudslides
CDOT
Covid
Face Masks
Ida Eden
Child Abuse
Kate Redmond
Colorado Mountain Towns
Housing Crisis