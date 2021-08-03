KVNF Regional Newscast: August 3, 2021 By Kate Redmond • 50 minutes ago ShareTweetEmail Montrose School District will not require masks or vaccinations for the school year Governor Polis will issue a state disaster declaration for Glenwood Canyon Ika Eden sentenced to 96 years in the death of two children in Norwood in 2017 Covid changes to mountain communities could be here to stay Listen Listening... / 8:09 Newscast for Tuesday, August 3rd Tags: Montrose County School DistrictGlenwood CanyonMudslidesCDOTCovidFace MasksIda EdenChild AbuseKate RedmondColorado Mountain TownsHousing CrisisShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.