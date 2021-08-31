KVNF Regional Newscast: August 31, 2021

- Number of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID, 705, at highest level since January
- Marine Rylee McCollum, whose mother lives in Montrose, among 13 service members killed in Kabul
- SOS Jena Griswold sues to remove Tina Peters from overseeing Mesa County elections
- Grand Mesa Nordic Council could lose access to permitted ski activities for 5 seasons due to timber sale
- Lauren Boebert has a primary challenger, Marina Zimmerman
- New water research lab opening near Crested Butte
- Working group for planned move of Delta Library discusses issues at defunct Delta City Market