KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 31, 2021

By & 49 minutes ago
  • Number of Coloradans hospitalized with COVID, 705, at highest level since January
  • Marine Rylee McCollum, whose mother lives in Montrose, among 13 service members killed in Kabul
  • SOS Jena Griswold sues to remove Tina Peters from overseeing Mesa County elections
  • Grand Mesa Nordic Council could lose access to permitted ski activities for 5 seasons due to timber sale
  • Lauren Boebert has a primary challenger, Marina Zimmerman
  • New water research lab opening near Crested Butte
  • Working group for planned move of Delta Library discusses issues at defunct Delta City Market  

Credit Lisa Young / Delta County Independent

