KVNF Regional Newscast: August 6, 2021 By Kate Redmond • 25 minutes ago

Business/government partnership vies for a freight rail terminal in Grand Junction
Mountain rescue members injured recovering body from Capitol Peak
Indian Country Today sweeps Native Media Awards
Lake City hosts 5th annual String Academy

Regional newscast August 6th Credit Laura Palmisano