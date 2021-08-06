KVNF Regional Newscast: August 6, 2021

  • Business/government partnership vies for a freight rail terminal in Grand Junction
  • Mountain rescue members injured recovering body from Capitol Peak
  • Indian Country Today sweeps Native Media Awards
  • Lake City hosts 5th annual String Academy

    Credit Laura Palmisano

Tags: 
Laura Palmisano
String Academy
Lake City
Indian Country Today
National Native Media Awards
Mountain Rescue
Capitol Peak
Kelly McDermott
Kate Redmond
Office of Economic Development
CDOT
Union Pacific Railroad
Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad
Sen. John Hickenlooper