KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast February 12, 2020

  • Senator Michael Bennet withdraws from Democratic presidential race
  • Protestors gathered in Denver on Tuesday to speak against NEPA rewrite
  • Parks and Wildlife warns residents not to feed big game animals
  • Candidates for local offices in Delta County

Michael Bennet
NEPA
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Delta County