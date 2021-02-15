KVNF Regional Newscast: February 15, 2021

- Two more Coloradans died in avalanches this weekend
- Paonia notifies residents of potential lead contamination
- Colorado Creative Industries awards over $7M in arts grants
- Fossil fuel interests fund Republican lawmakers who publicly oppose freeze of leasing on public lands
- State lawmakers resume legislative session tomorrow
- Kate Redmond speaks to DCSD assistant superintendent Kurt Clay and task force member and parent Jon Hickam about consolidation of K-12 schools in the North Fork Valley