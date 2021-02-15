Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 15, 2021

By & 3 hours ago
  • Two more Coloradans died in avalanches this weekend
  • Paonia notifies residents of potential lead contamination
  • Colorado Creative Industries awards over $7M in arts grants
  • Fossil fuel interests fund Republican lawmakers who publicly oppose freeze of leasing on public lands
  • State lawmakers resume legislative session tomorrow
  • Kate Redmond speaks to DCSD assistant superintendent Kurt Clay and task force member and parent Jon Hickam about consolidation of K-12 schools in the North Fork Valley

